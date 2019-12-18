REDENBO, Dolores Jean (Sulzle) (Age 89) January 10, 1930 December 13, 2019 Dolores passed away in Spokane Valley on December 13, 2019. She was born in Spokane, Washington on January 10, 1930 to Emanuel and Karolina Sulzle. Dolores grew up in Millwood, graduated from West Valley High School, and wed Jack Redenbo in May, 1948. She worked as a bookkeeper for Appleway Fuel, Big West Oil Company and Truck Parts Inc. Dolores enjoyed several types of crafts, but for many years was particularly addicted to quilting and gifting her work to friends and family. After retirement, Jack and Dolores travelled to many places in the U.S., often in pursuit of her fascination with family genealogy. Dolores is survived by daughter Sharon (Robert) Bear of Spokane Valley, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Jack, her husband of 66 years, her parents, and two sisters. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The graveside service will be held on December 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m at Spokane Memorial Gardens.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 18, 2019