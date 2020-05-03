KRACHER, Dolores (Age 82) March 31, 1938 - April 19, 2020 On April 19th, our friend, mother and grandmother, Dolores Jeanette Kracher (Straub) passed away peacefully at the age of 82 following an aneurysm rupture. She was the first child of John Straub and Jeannette (Mackie) Straub, born in Seattle, Washington on March 31, 1938. She was raised in Ballard but her heart belonged to Maxwelton Beach on Whidbey Island, where she and her sister Valary created memories that would last them a lifetime. Her family moved to Chewelah, Washington in 1954 where she met lifelong friends "the sunshine girls," and graduated from Jenkins High School in 1956. She attended Notre Dame University College in Nelson, BC, Canada before transferring to Eastern Washington College where she earned a degree in elementary and secondary education in 1960. She married Anthony B. Kracher on Valentine's Day, 1959. They worked as teachers in remote Alaska before moving to Port Orchard and eventually settling in Spokane, Washington where they raised their three children together. Remembering her love of original clam fritters, orange spice tea and chocolate any time of day will help remind us to appreciate the little things in life. Compassion and the ability to love unconditionally were her gifts and are the legacy that she leaves with all of us. She is survived by her children, Craig Kracher, Lisa (Jamie) Plenkovich, and Kylan (Mara) Kracher; and grandchildren Mallory, Kyra, Emilyn, Marly, Chance and Ayla. Her faith and the Christian Life Center (Living Stone) community were an important part of life her and provided her with strength and support for over 35 years. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store