LINDHAG, Dolores (Age 91) Dolores Lindhag, longtime Colfax resident, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Whitman Health & Rehab Center in Colfax. She was 91. A private family graveside service will be held in the Latah Evergreen Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Carl. Dolores Maxine was born October 8, 1928 in Spokane to Wilber and Florence Schmitz Crockett. Her early growing up years were in Rosalia before attending school in Waverly and graduating from Latah High School in 1948. She met Carl Lindhag during her junior year of high school and after dating for a while they married June 27, 1948 just after she graduated and he'd returned from the Navy. He worked at one of the grain elevators in Latah and they made their first home there and began their family. Later Carl took a section job with the Union Pacific Railroad and they moved near the Tri-Cities. Dolores kept busy as a homemaker and mother to their five kids. They moved to Colfax in 1961 when he took a job with the State Highway Department. When her youngest was in first grade Dolores began working in the school kitchen. She worked there for nearly twenty years before retiring in 1990. After 43 years of marriage Carl passed away on June 29, 1991. Dolores kept herself busy with volunteer work and church activities. She was very involved in the Colfax Methodist Church, the Methodist women's group and was the food coordinator at the church from 1992 until 2014. She was also an avid quilter and seamstress. She could sew anything and made clothes for her children. She was an excellent cook and often tended a large garden and did canning. Dolores also kept many scrapbooks of her genealogy work. She especially delighted in her grandkids and often had them for a week or two each summer. She was thrilled spending time with them. Survivors include her children; Connie (John) Streib of Tracyton, WA, Barbara Lindhag, Spokane, Debbie (Paul) Gylling, Colfax, Jeanette (Mike) Olmsby, Spokane, and Susan Nichols, Cave Creek, AZ; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; as well as her sisters, Dorothy Bothman and Donna Kjack both of Spokane. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Jamie Drake; her brother Edward Crockett and a sister, Marjorie Teall. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Colfax United Methodist Church, the 2nd Harvest Food Bank or the Union Gospel Mission. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com
