NELSON, Dolores M. "Dorie" (Age 90) Dorie passed away peacefully February 21, 2019 at the age of 90. Dorie was born August 27, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter of George and Mary (Miller) Branshaw. She lived in Milwaukee until the age of three when the family moved to Everett, WA. She graduated from Everett High School in 1946. She married Lloyd Nelson (1921-2015) on July 13, 1946 in Everett. They were blessed with 69 years together. They raised four children; Michael (Lydia), Rio Verde, AZ, Thomas (Sharon), Springfield, MO, Susie (Terry) Pittman, Spokane, WA and Craig, Bucoda, WA. She is also survived by five grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents her husband and sister Veronica Michel. She worked in retail for most of her life. After retirement she volunteered for several organizations. She moved to Colfax, WA in 1994 and in 2005 to Spokane to be closer to her daughter. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. The family would like to thank Hospice House for the wonderful care they provided Dorie in her final days. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of Spokane.121 S. Arthur, Spokane, WA 99202.

