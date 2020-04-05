Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Marie LEHRMAN. View Sign Service Information Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory 402 E Main Ave Chewelah , WA 99109 (509)-935-8411 Send Flowers Obituary

LEHRMAN, Dolores October 26, 1929 - March 30, 2020 Loved All, Loved by All Dolores Marie was born to William and Mary Ackerman on October 26, 1929 in Chinook, MT where the family lived on their homestead after WWI. In 1937 the family moved to Crosstimber, MO. Her brothers, Claude and Bill, had to make the long journey in the bed of the truck on top of the family's possessions while Dolores got to ride in the cab. After discovering how bad the insects (especially the chiggers) were in Missouri, the family moved on to Selah, WA before settling in Trentwood in the Spokane Valley. Dolores graduated from West Valley High School in 1947. In her high school years, she met the love of her life, Frank Lehrman, at an annual church convention in Hayden, Idaho. On that day he said that he had met the most beautiful girl he had ever seen. On May 8th, 1948 they were married, and for the next 71 years have been inseparable. They built a home in Chewelah, WA where they welcomed two sons, Norm and Ron, then put their teaching degrees from Eastern Washington University to great use. How do you sum up a life well lived like hers? What truly filled her days was a love for being a mom, a passion for beauty in the little things, a lover of the outdoors and travel, an everlasting faith, a dear friend to many, a gracious hostess, an involved and inspirational grandma, and a lifelong partner. She is remembered fondly by generations of students she impacted in both Wellpinit and Chewelah. Friends too numerous to list will remember the summer potlucks at the lake, snowmobile adventures, wilderness canoe trips, ice skating parties, and beautiful meals around her table. They went on cruises, Hawaiian vacations, sailing trips, and Arizona four-wheeling exploits with many special friends. She was present when many of her great-grandchildren were born, and loved admiring them as they grew. Except for the time in her youth when she broke a plate on her brother Bill's head, nobody can recall her ever being angry. She was unafraid to ride shotgun on treacherous mountain roads to hunt, chop wood, gather mushrooms and pick huckleberries. She could host a meal for as many as were present with no prior planning, and her table was always open to any. She taught us to appreciate the beauty of a quilt, the simplicity of a wildflower arrangement, and the value in a yard sale find. It is from her that we learned how a heart can expand to love and include all around. Dolores was strengthened and comforted by her faith in God. Her life exemplified a line from this hymn: "Oh! For the peace of a perfect trust, My loving God in Thee; Unwav'ring faith that never doubts Thy choice is best for me." The beauty of God's work could be seen in her life reminding us of the fruit of the Spirit mentioned in Galatians 5; "Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Gentleness, Goodness, Faith, Meekness, Temperance". Thank you Grandma for being such a beautiful example. Dolores is survived by her loving husband, Frank; sons, Norm (Cookie) and Ron (Janet); sisters-in-law, Katie and Eileen Ackerman; grandchildren, Natalie (Weston) Meyring, Alyssa Gonzales, Amber (Eric) Sorenson, Christopher (Ryan) Lehrman, Crystal (Derek) Ayton, Shelley Lehrman, and Bryan (Holly) Lehrman; great-grandchildren, Angelina, Cassie, Hannah, Cody, Corbin, Caleb, Dusty, Sarah, Sadie, Wade, and the recently welcomed Tenney Dawn. She delighted in answering to 'Grandma' to so many more. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Bill and Claude Ackerman. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Please visit the online memorial and sign her guestbook at

