PALMIERI, Dolores Marie December 29, 1957 - August 11, 2020 Dolores Marie Palmieri, age 62, died at her home in Spokane, WA on August 11, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle against depression. She will always be remembered as a caring giving person who touched the lives of many who knew her. Dolores was born to Gerald and Evelyn Nelson on December 29, 1957, in Missoula, Montana, where she graduated from Loyola Sacred Heart and later received a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Montana. She taught kindergarten in both Dixon, Montana and in Hamilton, Montana, where she would later meet her husband of 35 years, Steven Palmieri. After leaving Montana and having the opportunity to live several years in each of the states of Georgia, Iowa, Wyoming, and Nebraska, Dolores and her now family of three children returned to Montana in 2001 where they would live in Polson until 2017. During this time, Dolores continued to pursue her interests in Middle Eastern dance as well as substitute teaching for the special needs department of the Polson school system. Forming her own dance troupe while in Polson also became a reality, and she named her group Ladies of the Lake. In a separate pursuit to help others she met, Dolores attained the status of Reiki Master Healer and Practitioner. The dream of reuniting her family by all living in the same place was realized when a job opportunity allowed Dolores and her husband to move to Spokane in 2017, where they lived until her death. During these last years, her great passion was caring for her new granddaughter Aero and spending time with her family. Dolores is now at peace and all of the torments she bravely faced are finally all gone forever. Dolores leaves behind her loving parents, Gerald and Evelyn Nelson of Missoula; her three children Clarissa (Mark Amend), Emily, and Nicholas (Jessica) Palmieri all in Spokane; her husband Steven; her four siblings Diane (Jim) Scott of Arizona, David (Kay) Nelson of Missoula, Douglas (Grace) Nelson of Oregon, Denise (Dan) Wagner of Washington; and granddaughter Aero along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A service to honor her memory will occur on Saturday September 19, 2020 in Missoula. Check social media for location.



