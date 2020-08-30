PENCE, Dolores Marie October 31, 1932 - August 20, 2020 Dolores Marie Pence passed away in the late afternoon of August 20th, at Sacred Heart Hospital. We celebrate her life and her entrance into heaven as we mend our broken hearts. Dolores was truly a one of a kind unique spirit. She touched us with her beauty, loyalty, humor, quick wit, and protective mother bear love. Her love for God, her family, and her strong devotion to her Catholic faith were her touchstones. She was a pint sized fire cracker, 4'11", small of stature, and she let you know who was the boss; that would be her. She was born on Halloween and some called her the "Good Witch." She had piercing bright blue eyes, and I'm pretty sure she had eyes in the back of her head as she always knew what you were up to. She taught us not to jump in the lake, if everyone else was, and to be strong good thinkers. Mom loved the clouds, and her and dad thought the clouds in Montana were the absolute best. She had the singing voice of an angel; and I'm betting she's up there in those Montana celestial clouds being recruited in the angelic choir. Dolores was the last surviving member of her family. She was born to Frank and Veronica Glatt in Hague, North Dakota. She was in the middle of nine children; a large, loud, and wonderful German entrepreneurial family. She survived all of her siblings and this was very troubling to her. I believe they welcomed her through heaven's gate. Her husband of over sixty years, Joe Pence Sr., passed away in the winter of 2013. She adored him and spoke of him daily, Joe was her "one and only." They both were deeply spiritual and faithful people and made a big difference in the world with a strong spirit of generosity. They are now united but their loss is very painful to all of us left behind. Dolores leaves behind her four children, Janet (Lance Abernathy), Sandee (Bill D. Smith), Laura (Tom McKenna), Joe Jr. (Marie Pence) all of Spokane. Grandchildren Jennifer, Paul, Christine, Lindsey, Michael, Joey, Gianna, Peyton, and Morgan. Eight grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She also leaves behind her husband's brothers John and Pat, sisters Elaine, Winnie, and Alice and their families whom she thought the world of, and many nieces and nephews. We will watch "Jeopardy " tonight and sit on our love seats, and shout out our answers first and loudest because that's what Mom and Dad would do. Romans 8:38-39: For I am persuaded, that neither death,nor life, nor angels, nor principalit-ies, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Arrangements are being handled by Riplinger's Funeral Home. A celebra-tion of life and memorial service will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Spokane, WA on September 2nd at 11 a.m. If you are inclined to make a donation in Mom's name, please consider Union Gospel Mission or Catholic Charities.



