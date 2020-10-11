WARD, Dolores Maxine (Age 93) March 26, 1927 - October 4, 2020 Dolores Maxine Ward passed away October 4, 2020 in Walla Walla, WA. Born March 26, 1927 to Karl John Daracunas and Naomi Dove Percy Daracunas in Spokane, WA. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1945 and married Louis Ward on September 02, 1946. She was a stay at home mom until her youngest son was in high school and then she started her amazing journey with golf. She was a natural at the game and was the Wandermere Ladies Club Champion in 1983. She also excelled at bowling and her league won the state championship. She was playing golf well into her 80's and when she wasn't golfing she was playing cards with her good friends from the golf course. She was "mom" to several of the ladies in the club. She moved to the Walla Walla area in 2018 to live with her eldest son and his wife and in 2019 she moved into an assisted living facility in Walla Walla. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis, her sister Valera Mundhenke, her daughter Anita Vincelet and her grandson Derek Oberg. She is survived by her sons, Russell (Bonnie) Ward of Touchet, WA, Tommy (Diane) Ward of Diamond Lake WA and Bill Ward of Touchet, WA. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service for Dolores in the Spring/Summer of 2021 in the Spokane area.



