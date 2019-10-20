Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores McREYNOLDS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McREYNOLDS, Dolores (Age 81) Dolores McReynolds passed away at home on October 14th, 2019. She was born August 29, 1938 to Lee and Inez Layman in Goldendale, Washington. She grew up in Goldendale with two younger brothers, later moving to Portland, Oregon to attend nursing school. While in Portland, she met her future husband Girod McReynolds while he was on leave with the Navy. They later married and made the Portland area their home where they raise two boys, Steven and Alan. Moving to Spokane in 1977, Dolores found her career working for Safeway in their bakery. Dolores was a member of a Red Hat group after her retirement from Safeway. Dolores is pre deceased by her parents, husband Girod, son Alan and brother Lloyd. Survived by son Steve (Naomi), grandsons Michael , Eric, Jacob and great-grandson Lucas, all McReynolds. Also survived by her brother Sam Layman. There will be no service.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019

