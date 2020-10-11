POLLOCK, Dolores (Age 72) Dolores "Dee" Rohner Pollock left us very unexpectedly at the age of 72 on Monday, October 5, 2020. Preceded in death by her father John Phillip Rohner and her mother Katherine Merriman and the love of her life Brian Pollock of Spokane Washington. She leaves behind her two children Mary and Mike, their spouses, 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her kindness, generosity and sweet spirit will be greatly missed. Services held in Omaha Nebraska at Salvation Army Citadel. She will be laid to rest in Spokane, WA at the Holy Cross Cemetery in May 2021. Donations can be made in her honor to Cat Tails Zoological Park in Colbert, Washington, 17020 N. Newport Hwy., Mead WA 99021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store