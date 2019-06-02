Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doloris June NELSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NELSON, Doloris June Doloris June Nelson nee Stump, daughter of Offra and Eva Stump was born February 19th, 1934 in Great Falls, Montana passed away May 16, 2019 in Spokane Valley, Washington, She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Nels M. Nelson; daughters Cindy and Sue; and sons Michael (Joanie) and David (Nancy); a brother Bud and two sisters Carla and Caryle. She was a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Doloris was an active mother of four who was a fixture on the PTAs of the various schools her children attended. She could be found at every school function where she was known for her ready smile and contagious laughter. She always welcomed her children's friends into her home and there was usually an extra plate at the dinner table. She loved having those friends call her Mom instead of Mrs. Nelson. She enjoyed scrapbooking, refinishing furniture, painting and her roses. With her loving husband Nels, they were active in bowling, softball and golf. They enjoyed entertaining, traveling in their motorhome and the company of their many friends. They were "Snowbirds" for many years and spent many winters at Rio Bend RV Resort in southern California. She loved and was loved by many and will be missed by all.

NELSON, Doloris June Doloris June Nelson nee Stump, daughter of Offra and Eva Stump was born February 19th, 1934 in Great Falls, Montana passed away May 16, 2019 in Spokane Valley, Washington, She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Nels M. Nelson; daughters Cindy and Sue; and sons Michael (Joanie) and David (Nancy); a brother Bud and two sisters Carla and Caryle. She was a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Doloris was an active mother of four who was a fixture on the PTAs of the various schools her children attended. She could be found at every school function where she was known for her ready smile and contagious laughter. She always welcomed her children's friends into her home and there was usually an extra plate at the dinner table. She loved having those friends call her Mom instead of Mrs. Nelson. She enjoyed scrapbooking, refinishing furniture, painting and her roses. With her loving husband Nels, they were active in bowling, softball and golf. They enjoyed entertaining, traveling in their motorhome and the company of their many friends. They were "Snowbirds" for many years and spent many winters at Rio Bend RV Resort in southern California. She loved and was loved by many and will be missed by all. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019

