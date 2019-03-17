Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FARMER, Donald G. (Age 82) Don was born March 5, 1937 in Spokane, WA at Sacred Heart Hospital. He passed away March 12, 2019 of Mesothelioma in Spokane, WA. Don graduated from Otis Orchards High School in 1956. He served 10 years in the Air National Guard and worked at Fairchild Air Force Base for 28 years as a Pipe Fitter. Don met his loving wife Doris on a blind date. They were a perfect couple. They loved gardening, growing flowers and raising berries to sell. When the boys were growing up they enjoyed building and remodeling homes, camping and boating on the weekends. Don, having lost his Dad at the young age of nine took, with his wife, a hands-on approach to raising their sons. He taught them everything he knew and never missed out on a game or a tournament they were involved in. He was so proud of his boys! You can measure a man's quality by the amazing sons that he raised. Don is survived by his wife Doris and their three sons: Greg, Spokane, WA; Wayne, (wife Debbie, daughter Shawna, son-in-law Kristopher and granddaughter Riley Larson, Brier, WA); Glen, (wife Paula) and grandson Corey, Spokane, WA). He is also survived by his sister Betty Jane Somers, Spokane, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Alice Farmer and brother George Farmer, Spokane, WA. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 3:00 at Heritage Funeral Home. Celebration of Life with dinner and dessert to follow at the Eagles Lodge 6410 N. Lidgerwood St. Spokane, WA.

FARMER, Donald G. (Age 82) Don was born March 5, 1937 in Spokane, WA at Sacred Heart Hospital. He passed away March 12, 2019 of Mesothelioma in Spokane, WA. Don graduated from Otis Orchards High School in 1956. He served 10 years in the Air National Guard and worked at Fairchild Air Force Base for 28 years as a Pipe Fitter. Don met his loving wife Doris on a blind date. They were a perfect couple. They loved gardening, growing flowers and raising berries to sell. When the boys were growing up they enjoyed building and remodeling homes, camping and boating on the weekends. Don, having lost his Dad at the young age of nine took, with his wife, a hands-on approach to raising their sons. He taught them everything he knew and never missed out on a game or a tournament they were involved in. He was so proud of his boys! You can measure a man's quality by the amazing sons that he raised. Don is survived by his wife Doris and their three sons: Greg, Spokane, WA; Wayne, (wife Debbie, daughter Shawna, son-in-law Kristopher and granddaughter Riley Larson, Brier, WA); Glen, (wife Paula) and grandson Corey, Spokane, WA). He is also survived by his sister Betty Jane Somers, Spokane, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Alice Farmer and brother George Farmer, Spokane, WA. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 3:00 at Heritage Funeral Home. Celebration of Life with dinner and dessert to follow at the Eagles Lodge 6410 N. Lidgerwood St. Spokane, WA. Funeral Home Heritage Funeral & Cremation

508 North Government Way

Spokane , WA 99224

(509) 838-8900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close