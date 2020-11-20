HALL, Don Don Hall, of Steptoe, passed away on November 18, 2020 at Whitman Hospital in Colfax. He was 91. Private services for the family will be as follows; the Vigil Service will be Sunday, November 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Colfax and Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. from the church. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery at Steptoe. Don was born April 19, 1929 in Steptoe to Ernest and Hazel (Howell) Hall. He graduated from Steptoe High School in 1947 and attended WSU until enlisting in the Air Force. While stationed in Rapid City, South Dakota he met and married Virginia Herrmann on April 9, 1953. Following their marriage, Don and Virginia lived in Rincon, Puerto Rico where Don was stationed with the US Air Force. In 1954, they moved to Steptoe and began farming. Don could fix anything and loved building things in his shop to be used around the farm. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Colfax and the Steptoe Grange. He was instrumental in the formation of the Whitman County Fire District #11. He served as a charter member and a longtime firefighter of the fire department from 1957 1996. Don was elected a fire commissioner for Fire District 11 and served in that capacity from 1991 2014. He was heavily involved and took a "hands-on" approach several times over the years when the District was purchasing or building new trucks. In addition to farming, he also ran a trucking business, "Don Hall Trucking", from 1965-1978. Don was an excellent driver and he loved to drive. He was a huge fan of local sports and liked to follow the Seattle Mariners and Gonzaga Bulldogs. Most of all Don enjoyed his family. He was extremely proud of all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The large extended Hall family would hold many gatherings and reunions over the years and Don kept in touch with many of the 31 first cousins and other extended family. He retired from farming in 1995, but stayed interested for many more years. He loved to help where he could during harvest or visit the shop to see what was going on. Don is survived by his children, Mike and Linda Siler, Greg and Lavonne Hall and Roger and Cindy Hall; by his six grandchildren; Jeff (Jessi) Hall, Stephanie (Kenny) Hall, Josh (Holly) Siler, Deanna (Ryan) Kile, Nate Siler and Natalie Hall. Also by six great-grandchildren, Chloe and Carter Hall, Nora and Julia Miller and Nelly and Perry Kile; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Steptoe Fire Department or to the Bethel Cemetery at Steptoe. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com
