ARNDT, Don Marshall (Age 96) Don Arndt, 96, passed away on October 20th, 2020. He was born at home in North Dakota on July 6th, 1924 to Henry and Mable Arndt. He was the third of 10 children. At a young age he moved to Garden City, South Dakota where he attended school, helped on the family farm, and worked at neighboring farms. He graduated from Garden City High School, enlisted in the Army, applied to the Army Air Corps, and was accepted all before the age of 18. He became a B-24 pilot and spent most of his time carrying gasoline on the Burma run - through India, over the Himalayas into China - and doing bombing runs in and out of Africa. During the war he reconnected with Lois Warkenthien, whom he met during high school and their relationship developed over many letters. They reunited right after the war ended and were married shortly thereafter during a South Dakota blizzard, January 2nd, 1946. They settled in Spokane, WA on Bowdish Road where they built their first house, had three children, Barbara, Don, Steven and tended to a small apple orchard and big garden that he was very proud of. Always a hard-worker Don established a successful masonry business with a great reputation for exceptional work. When not working he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and time with family, especially at Diamond Lake, Newport where the family had a cabin where they gathered every summer. God was an important part of his life, he was an elder at Redeemer Lutheran Church which he attended regularly and helped build, quite literally brick by brick. In 1971, Don and Lois welcomed their first grandchild and over the next 50 years they welcomed and dearly loved three more grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. After retiring Don and Lois kept up their ballroom dancing hobby and visited with friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their winter home at Florence, Arizona, summer cabin at Diamond Lake and residence at Evergreen Fountains. He was married to the love his life for 72 years. After Lois passed in 2017, Don filled his time with puzzles, sports basketball and football in particular and time visiting with his loving family. He was a patriotic, selfless man, who lived his strong values with a quiet strength. A quick smile, strong handshake and advice were always there whenever you needed it. Admired by family, friends and the many who adopted him as Dad and Grandad he set a bar that is hard to reach, and tough to follow. One of the last of his kind, he will be deeply missed by many. Preceded in death by his father, mother, son Steven and wife Lois. Don is survived by his brother Jim; sisters Bonnie and Gloria; daughter Barbara; son Don (Karen); grandchildren Matthew, Ryan, Sara, Jason and great-grandchildren Olivia, Liam, and Carter. A private family inurnment will be held at Pines Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled once pandemic restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3606 S. Schafer Rd., Spokane Valley, WA, 99206 and/or NW Honor Flight, 608 W. 2nd Street, Spokane, WA, 99201.



