MORRIS, Don (Age 92) December 31, 1927 - March 7, 2020 Don Morris was born in Du Quoin, Illinois in 1927 and lived here until he moved to Pendleton at 17 years old and worked at the Harris Pine Mills. This is where he met his wife of 71 years. Don and Jeanne married in August 1948, then Don went to school for Lab and X-ray, and worked in that field two years in Raymond, Washington before he was drafted into the service as a medic in 1952 and 1953. After out of the service, they moved to Pasco, WA, where Linda and Brian were born. The family moved to Coeur d' Alene and purchased Pinewood in 1966, built Sunset in 1968 and Camlu in 1972 and took good care of the aging population. Don and Jeanne retired in the 1990's and traveled through at least 14 countries, flew over Mount Everest and enjoyed their six grandchildren. Don's determination and love for people and music kept him seizing every moment of his 92 years and will be missed. Don's service will be held March 21 at 4pm at CdA SDA Church.

