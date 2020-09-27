SCIUCHETTI, Don (Age 82) January 5, 1938 - September 1, 2020 Don passed away in his sleep on September 1, 2020 at Touchmark on the South Hill in Spokane. He was born in January of 1938. He grew up and went to school in Kellogg, ID, including playing basketball the year the team won the state championship. After high school, he moved to Spokane to attend Kinman Business School where he met his wife Helen. They were married for 58 years until her death in 2016. After Kinman, Don served in the Army Reserves and was hired by Cominco American in the accounting department and worked in their downtown Spokane office. After about 20 years, he transferred to its electronic materials division that became Johnson Matthey (in the Spokane Valley) to support the human resources, IT, environmental, security, maintenance and safety groups. He retired after 40 years. Don and Helen raised their two sons in the Spokane Valley where he lived in the same house from 1964 until last year. Throughout his life he enjoyed playing softball, racquetball, bowling, golf, photography, wine collecting, listening to all types of music, playing the banjo, attending all class reunions, playing cards, shopping, and going for walks. He made life-long friends and enjoyed a good laugh with them whenever he could. For many years Don and Helen enjoyed going to jazz festivals in the northwest, visiting the Oregon coast and spending time at the cabin they built. Don supported those around him including his kids and grand daughters' sporting events and dance competitions and helping with many household projects. Don is survived by two sons, a daughter-in-law, two granddaughters, a brother, cousins, nieces and nephews. A private service for immediate family will be in October. A celebration of life will be held next Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane, P.O. Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210 -- in memory of Don Sciuchetti.



