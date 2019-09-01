Guest Book View Sign Service Information The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory 101 Sixth Avenue East Polson , MT 59860 (406)-883-2808 Send Flowers Obituary

AMBROSE, Don Wayne Polson - Don Wayne Ambrose slipped from this life on Saturday August 24th, 2019 with his beloved wife Shirley by his side. Don was born in 1943 in Buhl, Idaho and spent his childhood and college years in southern Idaho before accepting a position with the Carnation Company in Spokane, Washington in 1971. Don enjoyed a long and successful career in the wholesale grocery business, earning many promotions until he retired as a regional sales manager with several employees under his supervision. Don met the love of his life, Shirley, in 1977. The story of their first meeting had Don presenting himself as a dentist, "Dr. Ambrose" and Shirley and her friends were airline stewardesses! That would have remained their story had they not continued dating, so Don admitted he worked for Carnation, a "milkman" as Shirley would say. She did not fly the friendly skies but was in truth a lifelong banker. Don and Shirley were married in March of 1983 and moved to a beautiful condo overlooking the 6th fairway at the Twin Lakes Village Golf Course near Rathdrum, Idaho. They enjoyed a wide circle of friends, neighbors and golfing buddies with whom they spent many days on the course and remember with fondness. Don was an avid golfer, who played in and won many tournaments, and was especially adept at the short game. Besides Don's love of golf, he enjoyed fishing, was a superb cook, a marvelous raconteur who always had the latest joke and told it with his own unique flair and wit. Don was a generous host as well as a world class bartender. He was a skilled craftsman and handyman. Shirley liked to say there wasn't anything Don could not build or fix! Don was also a die-hard Gonzaga basketball fan who had the pleasure of attending a home game complete with a limo ride home! Don is remembered by his daughter Angie as a man who showered his loved ones with affection. He was a patient golf teacher. He loved to entertain on his organ and never missed a chance to cut the rug. He was one heck of a dancer. Don was preceded in death by his parents Marion and (Rebecca) Louise Ambrose and by his sister (Carmen) Elaine Fitzsimmons. Don is survived by his wife Shirley, his son Antony (Erin) and their children Katie and Cullen, his daughter Angela (Kent Cawthorne) and their children Morgan Wetendorf, Travis and Hadley, his stepdaughters, Pamela Dupuis (Mark) and her children Stephanie, Sean, Spencer and Shane Perry, and Tina Bean and her children Jeff, Holly and Melissa Walton. Don is also survived by his brothers Jene and Jerry and his sister Deena, several nieces and nephews, his 14 great-grandchildren, with 3 more on the way, as well as many friends in the Spokane and Coeur d' Alene areas. A celebration of Don's life is planned for Monday September 30th at 11am at the Lake Funeral Home chapel in Polson, Montana with a reception afterward at the Red Lion Inn. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at

