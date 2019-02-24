Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dona Ruth SCHNEIDMILLER. View Sign

SCHNEIDMILLER, Dona Ruth Longtime St. John resident, passed away February 21, 2019 in Spokane, at the age of 88. A private family graveside service will be held in the St. John Cemetery. Dona was born March 2, 1930 in Truman, Minnesota to Roy and Vera Nillson Stophilbeen. She spent her early years in Minnesota before moving with her family to Montesano, Washington. She graduated from high school there and then completed her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Central Washington University in Ellensburg. Dona moved to St. John, Washington on her first teaching assignment. She married Harvey E. Schneidmiller in Endicott on June 18, 1955. They made their home in St. John and operated a farm just west of town. Dona kept very busy as a homemaker and mother to their four children, Lori, Kevin, Craig and Brett. When she wasn't busy with the kids she loved to read and she liked to follow the local sports teams or watch sporting events on TV. Later in life she found great pleasure in spending time with all of her grandchildren. Harvey passed away in 2015 and after living at home for about a year Dona moved to Spokane in 2017. Dona is survived by her loving family; daughter Lori (Doug) Bright of Washougal, WA; her three sons, Kevin (Susan) of Post Falls, ID, Craig (Louann) of Liberty Lake, WA, and Brett (Kirsten) of Spokane; her eight grandchildren of whom she was so proud, Emily (Drew) Hodgson, Derek (Ashton) Schneidmiller, Matthew (Demi) Schneidmiller, Lucas (Mallory) Schneidmiller, Jordan Schneidmiller, Courtney (Scott) Hinde, Kris (Shauna) Schneidmiller and Sierra Schneidmiller; by five great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Cameron, Kaden, Konrad and Hadley; and by her two sisters, Eris (Ray) Smith of Vancouver, WA. and Ora Mae Flannigan of Bellevue, WA; and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Dona was preceded in death by a brother Roy and sister Mary Lou. The family suggests memorial gifts in her memory be to the St. John EMT's. On-line guest book is at

