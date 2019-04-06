Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald A. DAVIS. View Sign

DAVIS, Donald A. Donald A Davis, 63, of Lake Roosevelt WA, succumbed to a short battle with lung cancer surrounded by his loving family and friends on April 2nd, 2019. He was born May 6th 1955 to Marshall and Ester Davis in Rapid City, South Dakota. Don served in the Marine Corp from 1972 to 1975 and was very proud to serve his country in the Marines. On July 7th, 1984 he married the love of his life Becky Roberts in Spokane, Washington. Don had an extreme passion for fishing and ensuring his lovely wife Becky, continuously out-fished him. Don loved living at Lake Roosevelt enjoying his time with Becky, his family and their loving friends. Friends and family visiting, never went home hungry, empty-handed and left with many wonderful memories that they would never forget. From winter and summer vacations to beach and boat camping, with bonfires, music, to the treacherous winter GPS trips to Grand Coulee for he and his sons Tyson and Josh to bird hunt together, Lake Roosevelt was his paradise. Don loved to bring the best out of the ones around him with his laughter, passion, and desire to enjoy life. He served two years as Commodore with the Lake Roosevelt Boat Club. His hobbies included fishing, restoring old cars, bird hunting in his younger years with his sons Tyson and Josh, attending car races, and traveling. Both Don and Becky retired in May of 2017. They enjoyed traveling in their RV with family and friends fishing throughout the Pacific Northwest, and crabbing on the Oregon Coast. Don worked as an Production Assembler at Hotstart. He served 26 years of dedicated service to Hotstart Manufacturing Company. Don is survived by his wife Becky of 35 years, son Tyson (Shannon), son Joshua (Nikki), four grandsons Conner, Cole, Logan and Blake, nephew Dan (Brenda) Roske, great niece, Briana (David) Vincelet great niece Michaela Roske, niece Dixie (Willie) Friesen and many other members of his extended family. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Ester Davis. Brother Herman Davis, brother Dale Davis, brother Larry Davis, sister Violet Hemingway, and sister Carolyn Roske. Don will be loved and missed by all but never forgotten. A celebration of Don's life will be celebrated at their Lake Roosevelt home at a future date.

DAVIS, Donald A. Donald A Davis, 63, of Lake Roosevelt WA, succumbed to a short battle with lung cancer surrounded by his loving family and friends on April 2nd, 2019. He was born May 6th 1955 to Marshall and Ester Davis in Rapid City, South Dakota. Don served in the Marine Corp from 1972 to 1975 and was very proud to serve his country in the Marines. On July 7th, 1984 he married the love of his life Becky Roberts in Spokane, Washington. Don had an extreme passion for fishing and ensuring his lovely wife Becky, continuously out-fished him. Don loved living at Lake Roosevelt enjoying his time with Becky, his family and their loving friends. Friends and family visiting, never went home hungry, empty-handed and left with many wonderful memories that they would never forget. From winter and summer vacations to beach and boat camping, with bonfires, music, to the treacherous winter GPS trips to Grand Coulee for he and his sons Tyson and Josh to bird hunt together, Lake Roosevelt was his paradise. Don loved to bring the best out of the ones around him with his laughter, passion, and desire to enjoy life. He served two years as Commodore with the Lake Roosevelt Boat Club. His hobbies included fishing, restoring old cars, bird hunting in his younger years with his sons Tyson and Josh, attending car races, and traveling. Both Don and Becky retired in May of 2017. They enjoyed traveling in their RV with family and friends fishing throughout the Pacific Northwest, and crabbing on the Oregon Coast. Don worked as an Production Assembler at Hotstart. He served 26 years of dedicated service to Hotstart Manufacturing Company. Don is survived by his wife Becky of 35 years, son Tyson (Shannon), son Joshua (Nikki), four grandsons Conner, Cole, Logan and Blake, nephew Dan (Brenda) Roske, great niece, Briana (David) Vincelet great niece Michaela Roske, niece Dixie (Willie) Friesen and many other members of his extended family. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Ester Davis. Brother Herman Davis, brother Dale Davis, brother Larry Davis, sister Violet Hemingway, and sister Carolyn Roske. Don will be loved and missed by all but never forgotten. A celebration of Don's life will be celebrated at their Lake Roosevelt home at a future date. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close