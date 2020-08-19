GELLNER, Donald Alfred (Age 73) Donald Alfred Gellner, a resident of Spokane, Wash-ington, was born on January 15, 1947, in Grafton, North Dakota. He passed away peacefully at his home on August 8, 2020. Don grew up in Hawthorne, California, and graduated from Leuzinger High School in 1965. He honorably served in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Shangri-La. After his years of military service, Don began his nearly 50 year career in the floor covering business. Over the years he worked in management, sales, and installation positions. Don took great pride in his work, and was considered a craftsman in his chosen profession. He moved to Spokane in 1976 and thoroughly enjoyed life in the Northwest. Don also loved sports and was an excellent athlete. He earned high school varsity letters in basketball, track, and cross country. As an adult, he excelled in intramural basketball, softball, bowling, and golf. Don was an avid sports fan who religiously followed the Mariners, Zags, and the Seahawks. His other interests included playing his guitar, listening to country music, traveling, playing cards and darts, and visiting with family and friends. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Valeria Gellner. He leaves behind his loving wife Jeanne; four children, Denise, David (Erika), Tina (John), Tracie (Craig). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, Don will be greatly missed by his six siblings: Sandra (Jim) Shire, Thomas (Petra) Gellner, Robert (Mary) Gellner, David "Skip" (Barb) Gellner, Shari (Doug) Jerand, and Cindy Chase. We can't forget his cat Gibbs who was devoted to him. His family and friends will remember Don's kind and loyal heart, his keen sense of humor, and his love of family and country. Rest in peace Don, and thanks for the memories.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store