Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Anthony BAKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BAKER, Donald A. (Age 74) Donald Anthony Baker, 74, of Spokane, Washington peacefully passed away April 29, 2019. He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 30, 1944. He married Rosella Russell in 1967 and they raised three beautiful daughters together. In 1968, he received a Bachelor of Science in forestry from the University of Minnesota and proceeded work as a forester until he went back to school to become a Physician. From 1972 to 1975, he attended school at the University of Minnesota's School of Medicine. When he completed his residency in 1978, he practiced Family Medicine for over 35 years. He valued quality time with his family, sitting in the sunshine, watching movies, traveling, telling jokes, rock and roll, good food, hot rod classic cars and any place with a great view. He had a passion for inventing and proudly held patents on his inventions. He was also a boxing enthusiast which brought him a lot of joy to be the ringside physician at many matches. He will be deeply missed and will never be forgotten. He is survived by Rosella, his brother David (Fran) Baker of Cloverton, Minnesota, daughters Chelsea (Charlie) Cohen, Amy (Brad) Schumacher, Katie (Greg) Gaston. Don also had four beautiful grandchildren, Dylan and Sydney Cohen, and Ella and Ava Schumacher. Many other family members and friends survive him throughout the Pacific Northwest and in Minnesota. A graveside service was held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Spokane, WA, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am. To leave an online condolence to Donald's family, please visit our website at

BAKER, Donald A. (Age 74) Donald Anthony Baker, 74, of Spokane, Washington peacefully passed away April 29, 2019. He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 30, 1944. He married Rosella Russell in 1967 and they raised three beautiful daughters together. In 1968, he received a Bachelor of Science in forestry from the University of Minnesota and proceeded work as a forester until he went back to school to become a Physician. From 1972 to 1975, he attended school at the University of Minnesota's School of Medicine. When he completed his residency in 1978, he practiced Family Medicine for over 35 years. He valued quality time with his family, sitting in the sunshine, watching movies, traveling, telling jokes, rock and roll, good food, hot rod classic cars and any place with a great view. He had a passion for inventing and proudly held patents on his inventions. He was also a boxing enthusiast which brought him a lot of joy to be the ringside physician at many matches. He will be deeply missed and will never be forgotten. He is survived by Rosella, his brother David (Fran) Baker of Cloverton, Minnesota, daughters Chelsea (Charlie) Cohen, Amy (Brad) Schumacher, Katie (Greg) Gaston. Don also had four beautiful grandchildren, Dylan and Sydney Cohen, and Ella and Ava Schumacher. Many other family members and friends survive him throughout the Pacific Northwest and in Minnesota. A graveside service was held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Spokane, WA, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am. To leave an online condolence to Donald's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close