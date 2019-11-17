HENDERSON, Donald Bert Sr.

Donald Bert Henderson Sr. Marine, son, husband, dad, Papa, brother, uncle and friend entered the world on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 1941 and entered heaven on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2019 in Spokane Washington.

Don was born and raised in Waterford Township, Michigan to Clarence and Anna Henderson. He grew up in a home on Macyday Lake with his older brother Jerry. The boys loved to fish, hunt and cook. Jerry remembers picking apples with his brother and making pies as kids. This began a lifelong love of cooking.

Don joined the US Marine Corps as an Infantryman and served his country for eight years. During that time, he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant and became an advanced drill instructor training Marines at Camp Lejeune NC. In 1961 he and his unit received the National Defense Service Medal presented by Robert Kennedy for outstanding performance in rifle squad competition at Quantico, VA. He was serving at Camp Lejeune, NC when he met fellow Marine, Marilyn Cox. He reenlisted so that he could follow her to her next duty assignment in Hawaii. The two were married on May 4, 1963. The next year they welcomed their daughter Anna and the following year Donald Jr. arrived.

After the Marine Corps, Don brought his family to Eastern Michigan University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in History. Life in married housing was always an adventure, great food, fun pinochle and lifelong friendships. His friend Dennis Aten remembers Don as a kind fun loving buddy with a huge laugh. Even though they left Michigan after graduation Don and his family were lifelong Wolverine fans.

Don and his family traveled all over the country after college. He never met a stranger and never forgot a name. He was an excellent salesman and sold heavy machinery. He loved telling stories about the beefalo ranch he worked on. Eventually the Henderson's planted roots in Spokane Washington. During the last 29 years, Don and Marilyn lived within two miles of their kids and loved life with their grandkids growing up around them.

Don, a gifted storyteller, would share funny stories about his life, his wife, kids and grandkids. He enjoyed gardening and his entire backyard was filled with vegetables and flowers. He spoiled his family with his cooking and canning. Pa made every holiday meal, family supper and birthday dinner for his kids and grandkids. He loved watching sports and especially college football.

Don volunteered at the Spokane Guilds School where Marilyn worked by making delicious meals for Thanksgiving and other celebrations for the staff and students. He would make amazing clam chowder as a fundraiser for Mrs. Santa's Workshop started by his wife at the Spokane Guilds School and Neuromuscular Center.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Clarence W. Henderson and Anna A. Henderson (Schneider). Don is survived by Marilyn, his wife of 56 years, daughter Anna (Daniel) and son Don (Tammy), his brother Gerald "Jerry" Henderson (Waterford, MI), nephews Steven and Sean, niece Kathleen and grandchildren: Jenny (Kyle), Joshua, Michael, Anastasia, Meileena, Brandon (Maddie) and two great grandchildren.

Don's graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way, Spokane WA on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2 pm. The celebration of his life will follow at his home.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you make donations to Don's favorite charity: The Spokane Guilds School- Mrs. Santa's Workshop, 2118 W. Garland Ave., Spokane WA 99205

