Donald Bruce "Don" PLUMLEE
1932 - 2020
PLUMLEE, Donald Bruce "Don" Donald Bruce "Don" Plumlee passed away peacefully September 9, 2020 at Hearthstone in Sandpoint, ID. He was born in Bonners Ferry, ID January 7, 1932 to Mary Almeda (Allie) Farmer Plumlee and Clifford Bruce Plumlee, the youngest of seven children. He attended school and started driving at the age of eight, delivering newspapers with his father. Don boxed competitively in high school. After graduation, he joined the US Air Force, married his high school sweetheart Dorothy Lipp in August of 1951. After serving, Don returned to Bonners Ferry and went into business with her parents, Fred and Nell Lipp buying The Western A'to Store. Don was a volunteer ambulance driver, a member of the JayCees service organization, enjoyed hunting, traveling, spending summers at Cocolalla Lake south of Sandpoint, ID and raising Boston Terriors. Later Don and Dorothy were divorced. Don is preceded in death by his parents Bruce and Allie Plumlee, brothers, Jay Plumlee, Ray Plumlee, Rex Plumlee, sisters Muriel Plumlee, Raffolita Royer and Miladean Inman. Don is survived by daughters Susan Johnson, Sandpoint, Diane Flynn, Spokane, and son Gary Plumlee, Kennewick, former spouse Dorothy, grandchildren, Cory (Tawnya) Johnson, Jennifer Johnson (Ryan Owens), Sarah Johnson (Steven Mason), Allison (Wayne) Blehm, Kathleen (Jake) Aspenleiter, Jonathan (Kaylee) Williams, Garrett Plumlee, Ashley (Sean) Price, eight great-grandchildren, his dog and companion Woody. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 19 at 2:00 pm at Grand View Cemetery, Bonners Ferry followed by a reception at Chick n Chop. Donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter, Bonners Ferry or the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Boundary Community Hospital, Bonner General Hospital, care workers at Hearthstone Village, Hospice and Mick Mellett, Bonners Ferry Funeral Home.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Grand View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
BONNERS FERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC. - Bonners Ferry
6485 Harrison St.
Bonners Ferry, ID 83805
(208) 267-2146
