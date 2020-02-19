LERCH, Donald Clarence (Age 89) June 9, 1930 - Jan. 30, 2020 Donald Clarence Lerch, age 89, passed away on January 30, 2020 in his adopted home of Spokane Valley, WA. Born in Reading, PA on June 9, 1930 to Clarence Lerch Sr. and Grace Lesher Lerch, Don graduated from Reading Senior High School in 1948. Don moved with his family to California in 1949 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1949 to 1953, where he was stationed in Hawaii during the Korean War. Following his service, he received his degree in mechanical engineering from Northrup in Los Angeles, graduating to work as a mechanical engineer for Douglas Aircraft Co. Don's work then took him to EG&G in Boston where he mounted camera equipment on planes to film atomic bomb testing in the Pacific Ocean. Don also designed gatling guns for General Electric in New Hampshire before moving to Spokane Valley in 1978 to work at ISC and to engineer computer equipment for KeyTronics. Don is survived by his brother Jim and his sister-in-law, Linda, of Rocklin, CA, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great- nephews, and close friends. He will be remembered for his outgoing and jovial personality, love of photography, Chevy Corvairs, humorous t-shirts, and sand tart cookies. Friends are gathering for his interment at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery at Medical Lake on Thursday, March 12 at 3:00 PM.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 19, 2020