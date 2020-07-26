1/2
Donald C. RICHNER
RICHNER, Donald C. (Age 93) Don passed away, Monday, July 20 at Hospice House in north Spokane. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. Due to Covid, a private burial will take place at Pleasant Prairie Cemetery. At a later time, a celebration of life will be announced in a more complete obituary. Don's wife and family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for all the calls, texts, visits and prayers during the seven months of Don's illness.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
