SMITH, Donald Carroll (Age 88) Don, of Spokane, WA, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019 after a long battle with chronic leukemia. Don was born on December 27, 1930 in New Westminster, BC Canada to Myrtle and Carroll Smith. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School and served in the US Air Force for a short period of time before joining BNSF Railway Company. Don was married to Dolores Smith on January 16, 1966; and they recently celebrated 53 years of marriage. They lived in the Gonzaga neighborhood and enjoyed traveling, especially to Mexico to visit Dolores' family. Don worked as a railroad refrigerator car repairman for Burlington Northern for over 30 years. One of his favorite hobbies was attending and placing bets at Playfair horse race track. He also enjoyed watching war films at the local movie theater, drinking Dutch Bros coffee, and spending time with his family. Don is survived by his wife, Dolores, daughter, Luzellen, grandchildren, Raquel (Brian) and Phoenix, brothers, Norman Smith, Kendall (Becky) Smith, Kenneth (Cindy) Smith, sister, Diane (Pete) Fujimoto and several nieces and nephews. Don is preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Smith-Hemingway, father, Carroll Smith, brother, Dick Smith, sister-in-law, Alycia Smith, grandson, Chayton, and grand-dogs, Max, Princess, and DJ. The family of Donald Smith wishes to thank family, friends, and Hospice of Spokane for their support and kindness during this time.

