BROCK, Donald Clyde, Sr. One of Spokane's most honorable men, Donald Clyde Brock Sr, passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital Friday, October 11, 2019. Born May 5, 1943 to Donald A. Brock and Evelyn M. Stone in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Don had a long-standing military career serving in the United States Air Force from 1961-1984, as well as an Athletic coach in numerous Spokane Junior high schools from 1993-2005. Don graduated from Bell Garden's High School in Los Angeles, CA in 1961. During Don's youth he was very athletic receiving his first recognition as the Arkansas Lightweight Golden Gloves champion in boxing from 1955-1957. On June 5, 1966, Don met the love of his life, Susan G. Streilein, marrying her in San Antonio, Texas on January 28, 1967. In 1972 Don proudly served as a Staff Sergeant in the Vietnam War and retired in 1984 as a Training NCO. Don was also involved in coaching and officiating Youth and Adult sports from 1961 thru 2011. In 1993 to 2005 Don coached volleyball, baseball, softball, basketball and football for Evergreen, North Pines and Greenacres Junior High Schools; from 2005 to 2011, he was a Special Needs Teacher's assistant at University High School in Spokane Valley, Washington. Don was a member of the Spokane Softball Umpires Association from 1974-1978 and again from 1984-2011. During Don's career as an umpire, he was inducted into the ASA National Indicator's Fraternity in Oklahoma City; received the SSUA F. Bruce Campbell Award; inducted into the Inland Empire Softball Hall of Fame; inducted into the Spokane Metro Softball Hall of Fame in 2015 with his son, Donald C. Brock, Jr as the only father/son duo and received the overall highest status of "Gold" in the ASA Medals program. Don was preceded in death by his grandparents John D. Brock and Ruby Halston, Albert Stone and Easter Faye Allen; His parents Donald A. Brock and Evelyn M. Stone. Donald is survived by his wife, Susan G. Brock of Spokane Valley, WA, his son Donald C. Brock Jr.(Colleen) of Spokane, WA; Two daughters Carie M. Warren (John), Schertz, TX and Susanne I. Brock, Spokane Valley, WA; Two brother's Ronald D. and John A. Brock, both from Hot Springs, AR; Five grandchildren (Aaron, Hunter, Tameka, Kendall & Mason) and one great-granddaughter (Ella). The Memorial Service and reception is scheduled Monday, October 21st, 3:00 p.m. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 N. Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Vietnam Veterans of America organization in memory of SSgt. Donald C. Brock at

