RITTER, Donald Corbett Donald Corbett Ritter, beloved husband, brother and father, went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 23, 2019 after fighting a long, nine month battle with cancer. Donald was born on December 4, 1962 to Robert and Judy Ritter in Spokane, WA. He was raised in a close knit family and had an amazing circle of friends that was ever-growing. He attended Hamblen, Sacajawea and Ferris High School, graduating in 1982. Don followed his father's footsteps and attended Washington State University. He was a proud member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon. It was at Washington State University that he met and fell in love with Kathleen Eucker. During their 30 year marriage they raised four beautiful children. Don was a dedicated father, husband, and provider to his family. His work ethic was like no other. He taught his children to work hard and play hard. Don's work passion was in sales. One of his greatest achievements was starting his own food broker business. If Don wasn't working, he was either hunting, fishing, or hot-tubbing with his friends and family. Don's infectious smile and laugh will be greatly missed along with his generous heart. Don leaves behind his beloved family: wife, Kathleen, daughters, Morgan (Lorenzo) Rubino and Tenley, his sons, Corbett and Perry, his mother, Judy, his brothers, Bob (Tammy), Rick (Mysti), and his sister, Mia (Doug) Cameron, mother-in-law, Verna Eucker, sister-in-law, Cindi Pascua, and brothers-in-law Jeff (Katy) Eucker and Phil Eucker. Don also had a very special bond with all of his nieces, nephews and the entire Corbett family. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. and father-in-law, Gene Eucker. A service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 316 East 24th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99203 at 2:00 pm on October 12, 2019. An education fund is being set up for Don's children. Donations can be sent to the Ritter Family, c/o GVI, 1320 N. Atlantic, Spokane, WA 99201. Donations can also be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

