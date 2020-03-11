Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Dean DALE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DALE, Donald Dean Donald Dean (Don) Dale passed from this life into the arms of his Lord and Savior on March 1, 2020 in Nampa, Idaho. He was born August 9, 1926 in Niarada (Hog Heaven), Montana, the fifth child of Anna Berry Dale and Harry Thomas Dale. Early years were spent in Kalispell, Montana where his entrepreneurship was established at an early age, helping to support the family raising rabbits, delivering newspapers, working in a creamery, and as a lookout for the forest service. He finished his schooling at Northwest Nazarene College, where he met the love of his life, Geraldine (Gerrie) Gaines and on June 17, 1947, they were married in Spokane, Washington. Early years of marriage also found Don working in a variety of jobs: including roofing, lumber jack, salesman, as well as music minister for the Spokane First Church of the Nazarene. Twin boys, a third son, and one daughter were quickly added to the family. Soon, Don was hired by a stainless-steel cookware company, quickly advancing to Vice President in charge of all U.S. and foreign sales for the company (Rena Ware). Don's many trips to Australia, South America, and Europe earned him membership in the "Million Mile Club," which he duplicated several times over. Every year, Gerrie would go on one of his trips with him, and together, they explored the world. In 1956, they purchased a beautiful ranch in Hunters, Washington with lifelong friends, Clive and Nina Price and began raising Hereford cattle. It was on this ranch Don and Gerrie taught their four kids the virtues of hard work and perseverance. Headquarters for Rena Ware transferred from Spokane to Bellevue, WA in 1965, so the Dale family moved across the state, but continued to work the Ranch on weekends and summers. Don retired from Rena Ware in 1973, and they moved as "empty-nesters" to Hunters, Washington to become full-time Gelbvieh cattle ranchers. Don was a "man's man" and an avid sportsman (with the trophies to prove it!). The many hunting and fishing trips that he took with friends and family were memories that he long treasured. Don had a huge heart for helping others, generous with his time and resources. He loved serving his church as music director and was an active member of the Gideons. During Gerrie's declining years, Don's continual care and sacrifice for his bride of nearly 68 years is a testament to their steadfast love. (Those who live along the road to Chewelah said they could set their clocks by him as he drove every day to be with her in her retirement facility!). Don is survived by three sons: Dr. Duane (Nancy) Dale, Portland, OR, Lee (Becky) Dale, Hunters, WA, Tom Dale of Nampa, Idaho; and daughter, Bette Dale (R. Bruce) Moore, Nampa, Idaho; eight grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. His passing leaves an aching "hole" in our hearts. But we are comforted in knowing that his compassion, warmth, and zest for living will carry on in the lives of so many he touched. We also take additional comfort, real comfort, from knowing that Dad has an eternal residence with God through His Lord and Savior Jesus. So, goodbye for now, Dad/Grandpa/Friend; we'll see you a little later. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Cedonia Community Church, Hunters, WA on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to Cedonia Community Church, 4652 WA-25, Hunters, WA 99137 in Don's honor. An online guest book is available at

