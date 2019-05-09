Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Duane RAPPE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RAPPE, Don (Age 85) Donald Duane Rappe of Spokane Washington passed away in an Arizona hospital on April 9, 2019. During his two month hospitalization he was surrounded by prayer and love of family and friends. In his final hours he was embraced in love with prayers, song and cherished memories. He left this world peacefully with his Lord and Savior to join his family in Heaven. The Memorial Service will be May 16, 11:00 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3606 S. Schafer Rd, Spokane Valley. The family will greet friends and relatives at 10:30. All are invited to a reception immediately following the service in the church Fellowship Room. Interment will be at the Veterans Memorial, Medical Lake at a later date. Don was born on April 3,1934 in Leola, South Dakota to Frederick Charles and Minnie Augusta (Joireman) Rappe. At age two, during the Great Depression, his family of eight with all belongings strapped on top of the family Model "A" Ford left South Dakota for California. They stopped in Spokane Washington and settled in the Spokane Valley. He attended Orchard Center/Orchard Avenue grade schools, Millwood Jr. High and graduated from West Valley High School with a football scholarship, served in the US Marine Corps and graduated from Eastern Washington College in 1959. His life-long business career began with Central Life Assurance (22 years). His forward thinking, entrepreneurial spirit propelled him to owning two construction businesses; Alpine Energy (1981) a major contractor in the Weatherization program and in 1984 Alpine Construction, a 35-year partnership with son Darius Rappe. Don married his beloved wife, Jacquelyn (Jackie) Nordby of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota on December 29, 1961 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Spokane Washington. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage, treasuring one another to the last moment. Don loved his wife, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his many friends. He loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. His "can do" attitude and fun-loving spirit endeared him to family and many life-long friends. He fully enjoyed fishing, fly-tying, hunting, camping, gardening and golfing and in later years, cribbage with "the guys". He delighted in baking banana bread with his grandchildren and making his famous waffles and pancakes for them. He willingly shared his "free advice" and favorite "one-liners" with everyone, but especially to his children and grandchildren. God, Country, Sunday morning Worship and the "communion of saints", were of utmost importance to him. His church involvement began at age two and continued throughout his life. He had fond memories of his role of leadership and involvement at Our Savior's Lutheran, Ascension Lutheran, Zion Lutheran and others. He enjoyed praying with his grandchildren and recently shared his vision of Heaven with them. That he would be carried in the arms of Jesus to greet his family awaiting him in Heaven. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Rappe, Minnie (Lynn) Siegel. Brother Leslie Rappe, Sisters; Margaret Johnson, Alyce Shirley, Joyce Black, Virginia Maas and Helen DeLaTorre and grandson Corbin Smith. He is survived by his dear wife Jackie; daughter Denise Garner, son Darius (Keri) Rappe, daughters Juli (Steve) Skinner and Melinda DeLaTorre, twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and thirteen nieces and nephews. His family extends heartfelt thanks to the many relatives and friends for prayers, support and beautiful well wishes.

RAPPE, Don (Age 85) Donald Duane Rappe of Spokane Washington passed away in an Arizona hospital on April 9, 2019. During his two month hospitalization he was surrounded by prayer and love of family and friends. In his final hours he was embraced in love with prayers, song and cherished memories. He left this world peacefully with his Lord and Savior to join his family in Heaven. The Memorial Service will be May 16, 11:00 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3606 S. Schafer Rd, Spokane Valley. The family will greet friends and relatives at 10:30. All are invited to a reception immediately following the service in the church Fellowship Room. Interment will be at the Veterans Memorial, Medical Lake at a later date. Don was born on April 3,1934 in Leola, South Dakota to Frederick Charles and Minnie Augusta (Joireman) Rappe. At age two, during the Great Depression, his family of eight with all belongings strapped on top of the family Model "A" Ford left South Dakota for California. They stopped in Spokane Washington and settled in the Spokane Valley. He attended Orchard Center/Orchard Avenue grade schools, Millwood Jr. High and graduated from West Valley High School with a football scholarship, served in the US Marine Corps and graduated from Eastern Washington College in 1959. His life-long business career began with Central Life Assurance (22 years). His forward thinking, entrepreneurial spirit propelled him to owning two construction businesses; Alpine Energy (1981) a major contractor in the Weatherization program and in 1984 Alpine Construction, a 35-year partnership with son Darius Rappe. Don married his beloved wife, Jacquelyn (Jackie) Nordby of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota on December 29, 1961 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Spokane Washington. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage, treasuring one another to the last moment. Don loved his wife, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his many friends. He loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. His "can do" attitude and fun-loving spirit endeared him to family and many life-long friends. He fully enjoyed fishing, fly-tying, hunting, camping, gardening and golfing and in later years, cribbage with "the guys". He delighted in baking banana bread with his grandchildren and making his famous waffles and pancakes for them. He willingly shared his "free advice" and favorite "one-liners" with everyone, but especially to his children and grandchildren. God, Country, Sunday morning Worship and the "communion of saints", were of utmost importance to him. His church involvement began at age two and continued throughout his life. He had fond memories of his role of leadership and involvement at Our Savior's Lutheran, Ascension Lutheran, Zion Lutheran and others. He enjoyed praying with his grandchildren and recently shared his vision of Heaven with them. That he would be carried in the arms of Jesus to greet his family awaiting him in Heaven. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Rappe, Minnie (Lynn) Siegel. Brother Leslie Rappe, Sisters; Margaret Johnson, Alyce Shirley, Joyce Black, Virginia Maas and Helen DeLaTorre and grandson Corbin Smith. He is survived by his dear wife Jackie; daughter Denise Garner, son Darius (Keri) Rappe, daughters Juli (Steve) Skinner and Melinda DeLaTorre, twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and thirteen nieces and nephews. His family extends heartfelt thanks to the many relatives and friends for prayers, support and beautiful well wishes. Published in Spokesman-Review from May 9 to May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.