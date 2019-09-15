Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Eon "Don" COLLINGS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COLLINGS, Donald Eon "Don" August 27, 1939 - September 12, 2018 With deep sorrow and profound sadness, Don's children and grandchildren announce his passing on September 12, 2018. He will be missed more than words can express. Don leaves behind his beloved children, Garth, Susan and AudreyLynn, grandchildren he loved deeply: Leanne, Christine, Garrett, Kevin, Jesse and Angelique. Also his great-grandchildren: Ivy, Ashton, Aiden, Logan, Justice, Felicity and Abby. To welcome him home are his parents Tom and Audrea, sister Adda-Lou, and twin brother Wallace. Numbers 30 1 and 2: Moses said to the head of the tribes of Israel: "This is what the Lord commands: When a man makes a vow to the Lord or takes an oath to obligate himself by a pledge, he MUST NOT break his words but must do EVERYTHING he said: Please join the Collings Clan as they have a special ceremony honouring Don's life and legacy, this will occur when Sibylle, his wife, gets around to it.

