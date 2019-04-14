Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Eugene DRY. View Sign

DRY, Donald Eugene Don was born August 14, 1922 and passed away on March 30, 2019. Don graduated from Rogers High School in 1940. He was a proud veteran who served in

DRY, Donald Eugene Don was born August 14, 1922 and passed away on March 30, 2019. Don graduated from Rogers High School in 1940. He was a proud veteran who served in WWII . When he returned from service, he worked in the car industry and retired from McCollum Ford after 37 years. He is preceded in death by his wife Annie. Don is survived by his 2 daughters: Sharon Pockrandt and Shirley Golden, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grand- children, and 8 great-great-grandchildren, and too many friends to count. To say that Don's life was amazing is an understatement. He golfed 3 days a week until he was 92 years old. He came to all of his great grandchildren's sporting events. He walked and visited friends several days a week at Northtown Mall right up until a couple of weeks ago. Everyone who knew him absolutely adored him. Right up until the very end, he would make his nurses and family smile with his kind words, loving nature, and remarkable personality. We will be celebrating his life on April 20th at 3:00 at the Onion on North Division in the back room. If you would like to make a donation in Don's name, he was so proud to go on his Honor Flight Trip, and welcomed and helped send off every Flight that left the Spokane Airport. Special thanks to Avalon Care Center and Horizon Hospice for their amazing care. To share memories and condolences, please visit his tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close