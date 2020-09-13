YOUNG, Donald Francis (Age 89) April 3, 1930 - March 23, 2020 Born in Hillyard and was a long time resident of South Hill, Spokane. Retired 20 year US Air Force. Veteran of Korean War. Stationed at Hamilton AFB, CA, Luke AFB, AZ, Zaragoza AB, Spain, Forbes AFB, KS, Eielson AFB, AK, Fairchild AFB, WA. Husband to devoted wife, Nina Young. Father of Steven Young (deceased 1996), Teri Young Gomer (Jeff), Phyllis Young Callahan (Mike), Bruce Young (Bonnie), and Scott Young. Grandfather of Dawnyel Young Howard (Chris), Ryan Gomer (Kila), Michael Gomer (Shawna), Jonathan Gomer, Jake Callahan, Brandon Young (Katelynn), Brandon Brown (Emily), Kathryn Hamilton and Steven Young. Great-grandfather to 10. Memorial Service and Interment will be September 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 13, 2020.