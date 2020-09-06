GERMAN, Donald Franklin "Don" (Age 62) Born August 8, 1958 in Seattle, WA. He died unexpectedly on August 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Mildred German and Leo German. Don participated in The Special Olympics
. He worked at Avista for 25 years. Don participated in the community center activities for over 20 years. He liked to listen to music and dance. Don lived with the very warm and loving Howard family: Gordon, Judy, Chip, and Tonya for 32 years. Don was very easy-going, happy, and well-liked by all. Don's ashes will be laid to rest at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery in Seattle near his mother. Don is survived by his older brothers Thomas German, Robert German, and twin sister Bette German.