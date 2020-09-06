1/
Donald Franklin "Don" GERMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GERMAN, Donald Franklin "Don" (Age 62) Born August 8, 1958 in Seattle, WA. He died unexpectedly on August 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Mildred German and Leo German. Don participated in The Special Olympics. He worked at Avista for 25 years. Don participated in the community center activities for over 20 years. He liked to listen to music and dance. Don lived with the very warm and loving Howard family: Gordon, Judy, Chip, and Tonya for 32 years. Don was very easy-going, happy, and well-liked by all. Don's ashes will be laid to rest at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery in Seattle near his mother. Don is survived by his older brothers Thomas German, Robert German, and twin sister Bette German.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved