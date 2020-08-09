REINBOLD, Donald Frederick Donald Frederick Reinbold was born on November 5, 1926 to Daniel F. Reinbold and Adelina (Knack) Reinbold and passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born and raised north of Davenport known as Egypt country and lived there his whole life before moving to Davenport in 2012 with his wife of 70 years, Nona. They raised their six children there on the farm and had many happy family gatherings at the Ranch house like Apple Cider Fest in the fall, Thanksgiving and Christmas. He was truly a cowboy at heart doing the farming, plowing, planting and harvesting wheat, herding cattle and fixing fences while riding his favorite horses, Major and Thunder. In the mid-sixties, he went to work for the National Park Service where he was a valuable asset for rebuilding, restoring, landscaping, adding and maintaining campgrounds at Fort Spokane, Porcupine Bay and boat in camps along the Spokane and Lake Roosevelt until he retired in 1987. His work ethic was a model for many of those who worked with him. Although he never had a music lesson in his life, he taught himself to play the piano, organ, guitar, harmonica and accordion and could play many songs by ear. He also loved to dance and met his future wife, Nona, at a dance in Rice, WA which led to many other dances including square dancing in a club with other couples. After he retired, he discovered he had a gift for building and woodworking. His birdhouses and windmills can be found all over and often times represented a home or building that he worked on as well. He had an eye for detail which made his creations unique and special. He was also a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Egypt from the very beginning as it was built by the Reinbold families and other immigrants from Germany. He and his wife attended there until the move to Davenport in 2012. Also as a way to give back to the community, he was involved in the North Star Grange and helped out with 4-H Horse Club. Later he joined the Masons and El Katif Shrine and helped at many of their functions after he retired. He is survived by his children: Jim (Donna) Reinbold, Davenport, WA, Susan (Ray) Dashiell, Davenport, WA, Judy (George) Trusz, Massachusetts, Connie (Jeff) Lust, Davenport, WA, Celia Benzel, Spokane, WA and Tim (Lori) Reinbold, East Wenatchee, WA and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his wife Nona (2016), brothers, Stanley and Eugene Reinbold, sister, Bernice Haines and his parents. There will be a private family graveside service, but a viewing will be held on August 14, 2020 from 12:00 Noon 4:00 PM at Strate Funeral Home in Davenport, WA. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 43573 Miles-Creston Rd. N., Davenport, WA 99122 or charity of your choice
