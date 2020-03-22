Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Donald GARVES Sr.


1932 - 2020
GARVES, Donald Donald M. Garves Sr. passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 in Spokane. He was born in Billings, Montana on February 3, 1932 and moved to Spokane in 1967 where he was a longtime resident. Donald spent most of his working career at AB Dick Co. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a gentle Soul with a kind heart. Donald loved nothing more than a good golf game or fishing with his sons and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Harold Garves and mother Rose Garves. Donald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sally Garves; sons Donald D. (Linda), Gregory (Tammy) and Harold (Robin); his grandchildren Jared (Kristin), Brent (Jennifer), Dana (James), Ben, Jake (Mary), and Jordyn, as well as his great- grandchildren Owen, Rylee, Griffin, and Aline. The family would like to thank all the healthcare professionals from the doctor, nurses, and staffers that have taken care of Daddy Don these past two years. They have shown kindness, love, and respect that Dad and the family has so much appreciated!!! The family will be holding a small graveside service this next week followed by a Celebration of Life in June. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Cancer Care Northwest. Until we meet again: May your shot glass always be full of Peppermint Schnapps. "Skol"
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 22, 2020
