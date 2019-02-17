Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Gene SCHEELER. View Sign

SCHEELER, Donald Gene Passed away in Spokane Valley, WA on February 1, 2019. He was born August 7, 1938 Lind, WA to John and Hilda (Floether) Scheeler. He graduated from Lind High School in 1956 and attended Kinman Business University for accounting. He married Kathleen Krell on March 21, 1964 in Latah WA. They lived in Lind for a year and then moved to Spokane. He started working for Medical Service Corporation in 1965 which he worked for over 30 years. He also worked for the Spokane Club part- time as night desk auditor. Don was a member of the Spokane Valley Eagles. He enjoyed bowling and working in the garden. Don is survived by his wife Kathleen of Spokane Valley, his two daughters, Cheri Stelzer (Gary), Donna Scheeler two grandsons Brandon Stelzer (Shyane), Justin Stelzer; one great grandson Gage Stelzer; sister Marge Hughes; Brother in-law Milt Klettke; Sister in-law Irene Scheeler; Mother in-law Alberta Krell, and 4 sister in-laws, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Hilda, brothers Richard, John, Jack, sisters Amelia Scheeler, Ella frost, Gerry Gerlock, Esther Pasley and Beth Klettke. At Don's request no funeral service but a Celebration of life on February 23, 2018 1:00 PM at Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague, Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur, Spokane, WA 99210.

