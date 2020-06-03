NORRIS, Donald G., M.D. Donald Geoffrey "Don" Norris, M.D., 79, died at home with family in Audubon, PA on April 26, 2020, from cancer. A dedicated pediatric hematologist/oncologist, he held positions at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, before launching a second career in peer review and quality improvement in the field of medicine. He was born on June 19, 1940 to Herbert Thomas and Ruth Maude (Church) Norris of Pullman, WA. He was a proud graduate of Pullman High School and Washington State University. He received his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and pursued advanced medical training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI and the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine. While stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, Don served three years as a general medical officer in the Third Armored Division of the U. S. Army, reaching the rank of major. Don is survived by Sue, his wife of 37 years; their son Geoffrey; his former wife, Bonnie Hepburn, M.D.; their daughters Wendy (Stuart) and Robin (Peter); granddaughters Casey and Reed; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. His parents and brother, H. Thomas Norris, M.D., preceded him in death. His wide circle of friends and family is encouraged to visit his memorial website to share condolences and memories of time spent with Don. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Herbert T. Norris Graduate Music Scholarship at the Washington State University Foundation or to St. Baldrick's Foundation for childhood cancer research. Links: https://bit.ly/norris-scholarship; http://www.stbaldricks.org
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 3, 2020.