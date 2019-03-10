Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald George KIRKEBY. View Sign

KIRKEBY, Donald George It is with sadness and joy that we share the passing of Donald George Kirkeby. ("Donnie" as we called him), on Monday, March 4, 2019 and we know to greet him, will be a Kirkeby Family Reunion! Donnie was born to Don and Katharine Kirkeby on July 6, 1938 in Spokane, Washington. He attended Grant Grade School and graduated from Lewis and Clark High school in 1956. He would venture off to California and work for the Union Pacific Railroad and return to Spokane to find Rosalie Bolton. In 1958 they would marry and in 1960 their son Chris was born and in 1962, their daughter Lisa. His love of trains would have him working for the Northern Pacific Railroad, Merchants Shippers and lastly, his love of numbers would lead him to become an accountant workinguntil his passing. Donald was a kind, gentle, soul and had a smile with dimples that melted your heart. In later years when Donnie would visit his mother and his best friend Lee Verment, they would tell mom, they were "just going out for parts," when in truth they would 'venture' off to the casino. She wondered why they never brought any parts home. However, she never questioned, and we never told her. Donnie is preceded in death by his parents: Don and Katharine Kirkeby, his brother: Russell Kirkeby and niece: Kjrsten Smith. He is survived by his son: Chris, grandson: Brandon; daughter: Lisa, sister: Susan, nephew: Todd Smelcer (Lisa), niece: Taylor, niece: Tami Hensley (Marc) and Nikk and Anna; and all those wonderful Kirkeby/Storaasli relatives. In memory of Donnie, please give someone a smile, whether you have dimples or not, perhaps you will melt their heart. The family will be "going out for parts," at a later date. 3016 S. Grand Boulevard, Spokane, WA (509) 279-2653

