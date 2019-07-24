Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald George MILLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLER, Donald George (Age 93) Don Miller passed away at The Hospice House on Friday, July 12, 2019. God blessed us with an exceptionally wonderful dad: a man of courage, honor, generosity and love. Don was born in Seattle, WA on October 10, 1925 to Agnes Marie (Harwood) Miller and George Samuel Miller. In 1931 after his father's death, Don and his mother moved to Spokane to be near family. Shortly thereafter, Don contracted infantile paralysis (polio) which contributed to a life of challenges which Don met head-on with courage, strength and perseverance. Don's mother passed away when he was eight years old leaving Don to live with and care for his grandmother. WWII and the depression brought additional hardships requiring Don to drop out of school and to go to work to support himself; it was not until 1969 that Don was able to return to high school and complete his diploma. In 1943, Don started work at Colyear Motor Sales for 25 cents an hour. Colyear Motor Sales eventually became Genuine Auto Parts and then NAPA, and Don continued to work there for 47 years until his retirement in November 1990. Dad married Grace Virginia Boughter on June 12, 1948 and is survived by their three daughters: Martha (Miles) Breneman, Nora (Terry) Matthews, and Maribeth (Richard) Leiper. He is also loved and missed by his three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren: Meagan (Patrick) Heinen and their children; Patrick, Bethany and Avery; by Heath (Maria) Breneman and their children; Amadeo, Francesca, Lucia and Avila; and by Sabrina Anderson and her daughter, Lauryn. Several years after our mom's passing, Dad met the second love of his life, and his long-time companion of over 32 years, Rowena Sargent. On Saturday nights they could often be found dancing together and enjoying friends at the BOF Club or participating in ballroom dancing performances with Project Joy and The Senior Serenaders. Dad's life was made fuller and happier due to his companionship with Rowena and for that we will be forever grateful. We wish to recognize the amazing care and loving support that was given to Dad and our family by the staff of Hospice of Spokane, especially by Medina Fischer, Rick Fairbanks and the many nurses and nurse-aides at the Hospice Cottages. A rosary for Donald will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 7:00pm and a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:30am. Both services will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 3327 S. Perry St. Fr. Patrick Hartin officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Spokane or to a .

