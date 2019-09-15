Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald H. FOSS. View Sign Service Information Opportunity Presbyterian Chr 202 N Pines Rd Spokane Valley, WA 99206 Service 2:00 PM Opportunity Presbyterian Church 202 N. Pines Rd Spokane Valley , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FOSS, Donald H. (Age 98) A hero who lived amongst us passed away Saturday August 3, 2019, one week before his 99th birthday. He was born on August 10th, 1920 in Jasper, MN. He was the youngest of three boys. His family moved to Sioux Falls, SD where he grew up and graduated from Washington High School in 1938. He also attended the University of South Dakota. In 1942 he joined the Navy and attended flight school. A favorite cousin Joe Foss, already a Marine fighter pilot, inspired him and he joined the Marines and became a fighter pilot too. After the war Don stayed in the Marines and was stationed in Jacksonville, FL. While there he met and married Annie Belle Moore in 1946. They spent the first few months of their marriage in the Pacific on Midway Island and Hawaii. After the Korean War Don was transferred to Pensacola, FL for specialized training in Marine Corps Helicopters. As an Executive Officer of the HMX-1 helicopter squadron stationed in Quantico, VA Don was presidential helicopter pilot for President Lyndon B. Johnson. His final post was Commanding Officer of the Naval Air Station at Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN. He retired after 30 years of service in the Marine Corps and in 1971 he moved his family to Spokane WA. Here Don and Anne built and managed Central Park Racquet Club, Spokane's first prime indoor tennis courts and athletic facility. They also built North Park Racquet Club and were among the foundational investors/developers in the Bank of Spokane and Waterford Retirement Community (now known as Touchmark). Don's second retirement came at age 80, and Central Park Racquet Club was sold. After 26 years, where he made many long lasting and dear friends. Don was an avid tennis player and an ardent outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting, mostly pheasant hunting. He loved his country and his family. He leaves behind his wife Annie (almost 73 years of marriage); his children Rodney (Tina), Jeffrey, Janet (Joseph), Phillip (Jill); seven grandchildren and a number of extended family and friends. We would like to thank the nurses at Touchmark (Devonshire Memory care unit), and Hospice Care for the wonderful care they gave Don. They are all truly Angels that walk the earth. In lieu of flowers memorials may be donated to or Hospice Care of Spokane. There will be a service on October 12th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Opportunity Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Pines Rd Spokane Valley WA

Published in Spokesman-Review from Sept. 15 to Oct. 6, 2019

