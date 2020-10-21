ETTEN, Donald Henry (Age 89) Don was born on June 22, 1931 to Raymond and Olivine Etten in Wallace, Idaho, and moved to Spokane at age four. He graduated from Gonzaga High School and Gonzaga University. He was in the insurance business for 42 years and was married to Patty for 69 years. Don's Catholic faith and his family were most important to him. He enjoyed golfing, snow skiing, running, and attending Gonzaga men's and women's basketball games. The Etten family would like to thank Fairwood Assisted Living and Horizon Hospice for their excellent care. Don is survived by Patty, sons Mike and Don (Susie), and daughter Susie Weaver (Rick), five grandchildren Brandon Julian (Jen), Matt (Michelle), Jaimey, Robert, and Jordan, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brothers, Ray and Ron, and two sons, Bob and Steve. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24, at 12:30pm at St. Charles Church. Covid-19 protocol will be followed. Please wear a mask. If unable to attend, please visit www.stcharlesspokane.org
to watch a livestream option. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or Horizon Hospice.