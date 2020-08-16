BLESSING, Donald H. Donald, age 69, died around 3PM on Sunday April 26, 2020, after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in Spokane Valley, WA., at his daughter's home. He enjoyed playing guitar and singing in the choir at St. Mary's Catholic Church for many years where his children also attended school. Donald was born August 18, 1951, in Spokane Valley, WA to Harold and Roselyn Blessing. He worked for BNSF for over twenty-five years. He was an avid Zags fan and graduate of Gonzaga University, where he received his Masters' degree in Business and was also Alumni. Donald enjoyed over 30 years of sobriety and AA allowed he and his family to enjoy campouts, dances, meetings, and other activities; with other families who also enjoyed sobriety. He and his family also traveled around the Northwest telling their own stories to others who had battled addictions. Donald is survived by his sister Mary Ann Goodman, his brother Gerald Blessing, and his two daughters Tamara Kay and Chantelle Marie Blessing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Roselyn Blessing, his brother James Blessing and two sons, Chad Justin and Nicholas Andrew Blessing. The burial service will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery for the immediate famil (due to the pandemic) and there will be another memorial to follow later for others to celebrate his life.



