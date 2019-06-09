JACOBSON, Donald I. (Age 70) Donald I. Jacobson passed away June 1, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was born September 22, 1948 in Anaconda, MT and proudly served in the US Navy in Vietnam. Later he worked as a machinist for Johanna Beverage in Spokane for 25 years. He was a proud person, loved life and sports. He is survived by his wife, Verna Jacobson; their children, Jeff Jacobson, Dawn (Jurian) Hofman, Jason (Myra) Schmidt, Angela (Greg) Jacquin; five grandchildren, Katryna, Victoria (Cameron), Bryce, Nicholas, Bradley; and a great-granddaughter, Jade Elizabeth. He is also survived by two sisters, Marilyn (Bob) Tedorovich and Marcia (John) Papich; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He will be interred at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in a private ceremony with military honors. A Memorial Celebration will be at 2:30pm on Monday, June 17th at The Ref, 14208 E. Sprague in Spokane Valley.
Published in Spokesman-Review from June 9 to June 12, 2019