OMANS, Donald Ivan (Age 90) Don was born just outside of Casper, Wyoming in June, 1930, the first of three sons born to Elsie (McQueary) and Ivan Leroy Omans. After Don's father died in 1938, Don started working on Casper area ranches, mostly at Horace Dickinson's Ranch at Bates Creek, riding horseback 16 hours a day, "pushing" cattle on the Laramie Plains. In 1945, Elsie married George Dangel and with the three boys moved to Spokane where Don attended Roger High School, running track and playing football for Tuffie Ellingson. In 1949 Don married Pearl Anna Joyce Sorenson. They had five children and divorced in 1960. In 1966, Don married Theresa Winton. After years of steel mill and fabrication work, including work for Kenny Huss on many early Riblet ski lift and tramway installations, Don spent 21 years working for American Sign and Indicator, retiring as fabrication shop foreman. From 1983 to 1989, he was a managing partner of Quinn's Resort in Paradise, Montana, where he accumulated stories enough to last a lifetime. After returning to Spokane, he earned an AA at SCC in aircraft mechanics. He later was recruited by A, S & I (Williams) family at their later start up, AESCO, as shop foreman. More than any career path, Don was defined by multiple and diverse hobbies that he took up. Don was a welder, a private pilot, an outdoorsman. he was never intimidated by a mechanical task. After leaving the Wyoming range as a youth he continued to own and ride horses. He hunted and fished in a number go wilderness areas in Montana, Canada, and Alaska. He had an abiding affection for piloting his own private aircraft, flying to much of the U.S., Mexico, Alaska, and the Arctic/Beaufort Sea in Canada. Don served a year as president of the Inland Empire Chapter of Washington Pilots Association. He loved boating as well, owning (and fixing) multiple watercraft and rising to the rank of Coxswain in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Don and Theresa were able to travel widely before his passing and in retirement he created a variety of folk-art crafts, walking sticks, and wind chimes that he sold and gifted. Don is survived by his wife of 54 years, Terry, their son, Shawn (wife Holly), and grandchildren. Don was pre-deceased by both his younger brothers, Kenneth Omans and Merlin Omans, and his youngest daughter, Christine. He is survived by daughters, Lyn, Donna, Julie, and his son, Doug and their families. Don passed away at his home on November 27. At his request there will be no services. Thanks go to the fine staff at Kindred Hospice Care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store