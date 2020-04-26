|
|
CREGO, Donald J. (Age 71) Donald John Crego passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 15, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri to Ralph William and Mary Ann (MacDonald) Crego. He was raised in Missoula, Montana where he graduated from Sentinel High School in 1966. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1967 and toured in Vietnam before being honorably discharged in 1970. He earned his associates degree from the University of Tennessee before studying at the University of Montana. He married Sheila Griffiths on January 19, 1974 and started his lifelong career in the furniture industry. He lived life to fullest, enjoying skiing, camping, boating, hunting, golfing and traveling and made sure his family did as well. He had passion for everything he set his mind to and was happy to share his talents - whether it be cooking a meal for family, friends and anyone in between or pursuing new ideas and projects. He had an uncanny ability to make all feel welcome, with no judgment, always offering a comforting shoulder, or helping hand to all. His door was always open, he was always ready to listen, and he left lasting impressions on all he had relationships with. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Mary Ann Crego, his sister and brother-in-law David and Judy (Crego) Mooney and sister Heather Hanson. Don is survived by his wife, Sheila (Griffiths) Crego; and his three children and eight grandchildren, Nicole (Haley, Michael, Sydnee, Kelsei), Anthony (Elyanna) and Annette (Gabriel, Abigail, Emersen); his siblings Bob, Jerry and Steve, and 19 nieces/nephews, 33 great-nieces/ nephews and two great-great-nieces/nephews. He will be sorely missed. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his family looks forward to being reunited with him again someday. In lieu of flowers, a monetary donation may be made to help fund Glioblastoma research to the Ivy Foundation at 6710 N. Scottsdale Road Ste 235, Scottsdale, AZ 85253 (www.ivyfoundation.org). No public funeral service will be held. The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date before he is laid to rest in Missoula, Montana. To leave an online condolence to Don's family, and to check for updated service information, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 26, 2020