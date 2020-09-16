FRICK, Donald James Donald James "Jim" Frick passed away on September 2, 2020, in Newberg, OR. He was born to Donald and Effie (King) Frick on April 4, 1950, in Pullman, WA. He was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church, Marlin, WA. Jim attended school in Marlin, WA for two years, then went to Odessa Schools, graduating in 1968, with high honors. He attended the University of Washington and, later, received his A.A. in Accounting from Chemeketa Community College, Yamhill County, OR. Jim worked on the family farm, where he grew up, for 16 years, returning to help with harvest several times throughout his life. He then moved to Oregon, where he worked for Current Electronic, which eventually became EFTC Northwest for 20 years. Jim married Sandy Krening in 2003. They enjoyed volunteering at the Newberg Library and were active in their church, St. Francis of Assisi Continuing Anglican Church. He was an avid sports fan, with the WSU Cougars, Seahawks, and Mariners being his favorite teams. He enjoyed traveling to the Holy Lands, twice. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; father Donald Frick (Dorene), Ephrata; children: Amy (Bert) Hanifan, Christina (Kevin) Piatt, Ryan (Amanda) Frick, and Kayla Frick; stepchildren: Wendy Krening and David Krening; grandchildren: Joel and Charlotte Hanifan, Ellie, Beau, Bryce, and Gwendolyn Piatt, Harper, Emily, Caleb and Carina Frick; step-grandchildren: Kendra Krening, Coral Worley and Haven Worley and three great-grandchildren. Siblings: Tom Frick (Marlin), Marilee (Vern) Griffith (Spokane), and Charlene (Clark) Kagele (Odessa), numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Effie Frick; wife, Pamela Frick; and stepson, Scott Krening. Due to COVID restrictions, services are pending.



