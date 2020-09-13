DALNES, Donald Joseph Our dear father was lifted to heaven to reunite in the loving arms of his beloved wife, Lilas. They were married for 62 years at the time of her passing in 2012. Born on January 19, 1928 in St. Paul, MN to Bennie and Ann Dalnes. He is joining his brother, Jerome and sister, Mary Ellen. Dad proudly served in the Navy during "Operation Crossroads". Don met and married Lilas in MN, where they had four children. Working for Burlington Northern Railroad, they moved their family to Spokane in 1970, working for the BNRR until his retirement. They became snowbirds, spending many winters in Tucson, AZ and enjoying golf, traveling and great friendships. Dad had a natural ability to play the harmonica, often entertaining his friends and we loved to listen to him play on special occasions and holidays. He looked forward to his Thursday morning breakfasts with his ROMEO's. (Retired Old Men Eating Out) Survived by his children, Vicky, Kurt, Jeff and Pete, their spouses, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We'd like to thank Pastor Steve Brehmer and the congregation of Faith Lutheran Church in Deer Park for their support and prayers, where Don and Lilas were active members. We especially want to thank the staff, doctors, nurses, and Chaplain at the VA Hospital for giving him quality comfort and care in his final days. We will miss him dearly, but, knowing he is now with mom, telling stories and laughing with family and friends, gives us comfort at this time. They will forever remain in our hearts.



