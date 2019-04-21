Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Jospeh BUCKMEIER. View Sign

BUCKMEIER, Donald Joseph Donald Joseph Buckmeier, 72, passed away in Richland, WA, on January 23, 2019. He was born on February 16, 1946, in Rugby, ND to Carl and Agatha Buckmeier. He was a resident of Deer Park, WA. Donald served in the Army from March 1966 to February 1968. After his time in the service he went to work for Kinematic Marine as a hydraulic engineer. He was with them for 30 years and then retired. Donald was an active member of the American Legion Post 205251811, Elk Post 030637, VFW Post 094, and Eagles Post 2916. Donald is survived by Steve Buckmeier and family, Annette Johnson and family, Carla Meyer and family, Raymond Buckmeier and family, Bev Mattern and family, LeRoy Buckmeier and family, Darlene Faber and family, Jim Buckmeier and family, Sandra Stephens and family. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Donald was preceded in death by his wife Aldeane Buckmeier, his parents Carl and Agatha Buckmeier, and his brother Eugene Buckmeier. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Friday, April 26th, 2019, at Events at Sunset, 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland beginning at 11:30 am. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

915 By-Pass Highway

Richland , WA 99352

