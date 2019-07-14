Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Karl MERKELEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MERKELEY, Donald Karl (Age 95) Donald Karl Merkeley was born April 23, 1923 in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Howard and Norma Kinnear Merkeley. He died at The Ranch February 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Donald was predeceased by older brothers, Garth and Norman, as well as beloved younger sister, Lois Anne. He married Kate Mary Vivian Aspinall in 1946. Don's career took them first to the Canadian Navy, then serving as a Special Constable with the RCMP. Daughter Lois Anne was born while they lived at Depot in Regina. The RCMP sent him to NYU to study Forensic Pathology working with the Coroners Office of New York City. Both son, Ward, and daughter, Dana were born while there. Mum and Dad moved to Lewiston, Idaho where son Jeff was born. His father and a nurseryman across the road began his love of plants and gardening. He and my mother never failed to create beautiful gardens in the places they lived. He always found seeds and plants to add, from where ever he traveled, not always legally! His childhood spent on the prairies and lakes of Manitoba led to a lifetime spent outdoors, hunting, fishing, skiing and introducing others to his passions. Don's interest in everyone and everything around him never ceased; whether it was building wooden boats, following routes of trappers, making "Champagne", or plotting the planting of next year's garden. Mum and Dad retired to North Idaho after many wonderful years in Seattle. He continued to build wooden boats, enjoying people's use of them, as much as the process of building them. Don was preceded in death by his beloved life companion, Vivian, and eldest daughter, Lois. He is survived by son, Ward (Donna) and his family: daughters, Jillian (Griffin and River) Hull, Olivia, and Vivian; son, Jeff; grandson Tyler Merkeley (Katy) and daughter Dana. He is also survived by his Canadian family who brought him much love and joy to his life. A Memorial Service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, 500 East Wallace Ave., Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814. There will a reception to follow the service in the Parish Hall at the church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations may be made to a . Yates Funeral Homes have been entrusted with the care of final arrangements.

